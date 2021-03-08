Left Menu

Ceiling fan falls on critically injured burn patient at SCB Medical College Hospital

An 85-year-old woman undergoing treatment for burn injuries on Monday became more critical after a ceiling fan fell on her chest at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, sources said.

She was shifted to the ICU of trauma care, they said.

Hospital sources said one Pravati Das of neighbouring Jajpur district was undergoing treatment in the surgery ward for 80 per cent burn injuries for the last four days and on Monday morning the fan fell right on her chest causing more injuries on several parts of her body, including the chest.

A team of doctors are now attending to her in the ICU, where her condition is stated to be critical, the sources said.

The attendants of the patient and few other adjacent patients had complained about the weak ceiling rod to which the fan was attached for nearly about a week but no hospital staff took their complaints seriously.

''Had the fan been attended to by the mechanics on time, the ordeal of my grandmother would not have worsened further'', alleged the woman's relatives.

