Pradhan urges Centre to establish an NIV at Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged the Centre to establish one of the four proposed National Institutes of Virology (NIV) at Bhubaneswar, The Petroleum and Natural Gas minister, who hails from Odisha made this request in a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Harsh Vardhan.

''Owing to its strategic location and skilled manpower, Bhubaneswar is well-positioned to be considered as a location for one of the four proposed NIV,'' Pradhan said in the letter.

The NIV, Pune have played a critical role in the fight against the dreaded virus, Pradhan said, adding that since emergence of such virus in future is quite likely, COVID-19 pandemic may well be the first of many such zoonotic virus afflicting humanity.

It is thus commendable that Budget-2021 has announced the setting up four additional NIV, to strengthen India's defences against the future pandemic, he said in the letter.

He said Bhubaneswar is a prime centre of medical research and education in eastern India and the NIV, Bhubaneswar will benefit from the proximity to the R&D centres of excellence such as AIIMS, ILS, ICMR-RMRC, ICAR- International Centre for Foot and Mouth Disease and boost the countrys collaborative research efforts.

The proposed NIV Bhubaneswar can cater to the population of Eastern, South-eastern and Central Indian states. This will also be in line with the Purvodaya vision of the Prime Minister, the letter mentioned.

''Keeping in view the above facts, I request you to give serious consideration to setting up one of the proposed four NIV at Bhubaneswar, Odisha,'' he said.

