Left Menu

59 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 3,37,803

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:37 IST
59 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 3,37,803
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 3,37,803 on Monday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state during the day registered recovery of 88 patients taking the number of cured persons to 3,35,168 which is 99.21 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is 3.98 per cent.

Of the new cases, 35 were reported from quarantine centres, while 24 fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, he said.

Sambalpur district reported the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by Sundergarh (six) and Jajpur (five).

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,917 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state now has 665 active COVID-19 cases, which is 0.19 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha has so far tested over 84.92 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 19,921 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistans warring sides for review.The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move...

BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch BSCEM on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Womens Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Paris...

Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

Lebanons president told the army and security forces on Monday to clear roadblocks after a week of protests over a collapsing economy and paralysed government, but the army chief warned that troops should not get sucked into the political d...

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack gets new Commissioner of Police

The Odisha government on Monday appointed seinor IPS officer Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack.A notification issued by the Home Department said that Priyadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021