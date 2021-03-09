Left Menu

Jordan plans to extend curfew as COVID-19 cases hit near record

Jordan is planning new restrictions including extending a night curfew and closing some businesses, the government said on Monday, after it posted a near record one-day tally of coronavirus cases, driven by a more contagious variant. The Health Ministry reported 7,413 new cases and 52 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the country of 10 million people to 435,130, with the death toll at 4,987.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 02:05 IST
Jordan plans to extend curfew as COVID-19 cases hit near record
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Jordan is planning new restrictions including extending a night curfew and closing some businesses, the government said on Monday, after it posted a near record one-day tally of coronavirus cases, driven by a more contagious variant.

The Health Ministry reported 7,413 new cases and 52 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the country of 10 million people to 435,130, with the death toll at 4,987. The capital Amman, where nearly four million people live, recorded 3,929 cases, the highest daily total to date.

Health Minister Nathir Obeidat also announced the closure of outpatient clinics in state hospitals to relieve the pressure amid fast-rising occupancy rates. The surge in the last two months, blamed on the fast spread of the variant first identified in Britain, has put Jordan's infection numbers above those of most of its Middle East neighbours and reverses months of success in containing the outbreak.

It forced the government last month to reimpose a lockdown on Fridays and delay the opening of schools while imposing stringent restrictions on public gatherings and stiffer fines for not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing. The cabinet is due to unveil tougher measures including extending a night curfew that currently begins at 9 p.m. and closing some businesses, including night clubs.

Government spokesman Sakher Dudin told state-owned Al Mamlaka television station the government had ruled out any lengthy lockdowns for now. Businessmen say the economy, already reeling from its worst contraction in decades, can ill afford a lengthy lockdown that would deepen poverty and push record unemployment even higher.

"The next few weeks are critical but there will be tougher restrictions (in coming days)," Dudin said. The government is accelerating a national inoculation programme to cover a quarter of the population but is facing shortages.

So far only 200,000 doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine have arrived from an original 2.2 million vaccines it contracted, Dudin added. Health officials say they also expect more vaccines from AstraZeneca COVID-19 to arrive this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar at 3-1/2-month high on firmer yields, U.S. growth

Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E Updates currency prices, adds analyst commentBy John McCrank NEW YORK, March 8 Reuters - The U.S. dollar hit a 3-12-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday on expectations of strong...

Polish women mark Women's Day protesting abortion ban

Womens rights activists in Poland marked International Womens Day on Monday caught between reasons to celebrate and a heavy sense that they are facing a long battle ahead.This years Womens Day, which was marked with protests, comes after a ...

US STOCKS-Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

The Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaited a final Congressional vote this week, and heavyweight tech-related stocks swung between gains and ...

U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021