Health News Roundup: French COVID-19 ICU figures at a more than 14-week high; Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, situation worsening and more

New U.S. COVID-19 cases fall 12% last week, vaccinations top 2 million a day

The United States reported a 12% decline in new cases of COVID-19 last week, while vaccinations accelerated to a record 2.2 million shots per day, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. New infections have dropped for eight weeks in a row, averaging 60,000 new cases per day for the week ended March 7. Deaths linked to COVID-19 fell 18% last week to 11,800, the lowest since late November and averaging 1,686 per day.

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel: U.S. says

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden administration said on Monday. In a long-awaited update of its guidance for behaviors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people could also meet in small groups with unvaccinated individuals deemed at low-risk for severe COVID-19 from one other household without masks.

Canada set to mourn COVID-19 victims, salute health workers on March 11

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would commemorate the country's more than 22,000 COVID-19 victims on Thursday and pay tribute to those fighting the virus. The government declared a "National Day of Observance" on March 11 inviting Canadians "to join together in honoring the memory of those we have lost, and the people they left behind," Trudeau said in a statement on Monday.

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, situation worsening

Italy's coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday and Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned that the situation was worsening again with a jump in hospitalisations. Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, Russia and Britain.

Vaccine response may be weaker in elderly; Merck drug shows promise in reducing virus level

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Brazil presses for Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots to bolster slow vaccine rollout

Brazil's government on Monday pressed Pfizer Inc for earlier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and sought to buy more AstraZeneca shots from other countries, as a deadly second wave of cases adds urgency to a lethargic vaccine rollout. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the gravity of the novel coronavirus and questioned the "rush" for vaccines, took part personally in a video call with executives at Pfizer, reaching a spoken agreement to buy their vaccine.

French COVID-19 ICU figures at a more than 14-week high

The number of people treated in French intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 reached a 14-1/2-week-high on Monday, at 3,849, while total hospitalisations for the disease increased for the second day running, to 25,195. The number of people in ICUs is still almost two times lower than the 7,184 peak recorded in April 2020 but remains well above a government target level of 2,500-3,000 for easing coronavirus limits on the circulation of people.

Exclusive: Study in Brazil indicates Sinovac vaccine works against P1 variant found in Brazil - source

Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, a source familiar with the study told Reuters on Monday. The source, who did not provide data details, said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

U.S. administers 92.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 92,089,852 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday morning and delivered 116,378,615 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

Waiving patents alone won't solve COVID-19 vaccine access: developers

Waiving intellectual property rights will not be enough to resolve COVID-19 vaccine access issues, the developers of the Oxford/Astrazeneca and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines said on Monday, ahead of a meeting on the topic at the World Trade Organization this week. "I don't think just making IP fully available goes anywhere close to solving the problem...," said the University of Oxford professor Sarah Gilbert at a World Health Organization virtual press conference.

