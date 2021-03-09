Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 190,923

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-03-2021
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 190,923
Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 1,877 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 319 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally of infections to 2,130,477 and 190,923 deaths.

Health officials have said the actual number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.

