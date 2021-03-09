Brazil reports 987 new coronavirus deaths on Monday

Brazil reports 987 new coronavirus deaths on MondayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 09-03-2021 03:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 03:53 IST
Brazil on Monday reported 987 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 266,398 deaths, the health ministry said.
The country also reported 32,321 new cases of the virus, bringing the total infected to 11,051,665, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
