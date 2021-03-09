Left Menu

Brazil company requests emergency authorization to use India's Covaxin

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 04:57 IST
Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, representing India's Bharat Biotech, on Monday said it requested that the country's health regulator, Anvisa, grant emergency authorization to use the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, it said Covaxin would be trialed in a Phase Three study in Brazil carried out in partnership with Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

