Brazil company requests emergency authorization to use India's Covaxin

Brazil company requests emergency authorization to use India's CovaxinReuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 04:57 IST
Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, representing India's Bharat Biotech, on Monday said it requested that the country's health regulator, Anvisa, grant emergency authorization to use the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, it said Covaxin would be trialed in a Phase Three study in Brazil carried out in partnership with Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
