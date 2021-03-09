Brazil company requests emergency authorization to use India's Covaxin

Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, representing India's Bharat Biotech, on Monday said it requested that the country's health regulator, Anvisa, grant emergency authorization to use the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, it said Covaxin would be trialed in a Phase Three study in Brazil carried out in partnership with Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital.

