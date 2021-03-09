China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on March 8, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 17 a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 90,002. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

