Left Menu

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-03-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 06:06 IST
China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on March 8, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 17 a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 90,002. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Meet users with Education Plus student licenses can record meetings

Google has added a new setting for Workspace for Education Plus administrators to allow Google Meet participants with Education Plus student licenses to record video meetings.When enabled by their admin, students will be able to record a vi...

'No syringes, no beds': Paraguay protests build amid impeachment calls

Thousands of Paraguayans gathered around Congress in downtown Asuncin on Monday, marking the fourth day of protests amid calls to impeach President Mario Abdo over the governments handling of the COVID-19 health crisis.The protesters, many ...

Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump name in fundraising appeals

The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trumps name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week.The letter sent by lawy...

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

When a huge earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, a stunned world watched the chaotic struggle to contain the worlds worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021