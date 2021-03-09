Left Menu

Airline industry pushes US to standardise health papers

The airline industry groups are particularly interested in having the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take a leading role, believing that would increase certainty that information in the credentials is legitimate.The CDC issued new guidelines Monday for fully vaccinated people, saying they can without face masks meet other vaccinated people and visit unvaccinated people in a single household who are at low risk for severe disease.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 08:20 IST
Airline industry pushes US to standardise health papers

Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travellers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes will help revive travel.

Various groups and countries are working on developing so-called vaccine passports aimed at allowing more travel. But airlines fear that a smattering of regional credentials will cause confusion and none will be widely accepted.

“It is crucial to establish uniform guidance'' and “the US must be a leader in this development,” more than two dozen groups said in a letter Monday to White House coronavirus-response coordinator Jeff Zients. However, the groups said that vaccination should not be a requirement for domestic or international travel.

The groups include the main US and international airline trade organizations, airline labor unions and the US Chamber of Commerce. The White House did not immediately comment.

The World Health Organisation and the United Nations' aviation arm are working on the type of information to include in a credential. The airline industry groups are particularly interested in having the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take a leading role, believing that would increase certainty that information in the credentials is legitimate.

The CDC issued new guidelines Monday for fully vaccinated people, saying they can — without face masks — meet other vaccinated people and visit unvaccinated people in a single household who are at low risk for severe disease. However, the health agency still recommends against travel. “Every time that there is a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky noted that many variants of COVID-19 now spreading in the US started in other countries. Still, she held out the possibility that with more data CDC might soon approve of travel by vaccinated people.

Airlines have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Despite a partial recovery, US airlines are still losing USD 150 million a day, according to the Airlines for America trade group.

In the US, the number of people going through airports remains down nearly 60% so far this year compared to 2019, the last normal, pre-pandemic year. Most of those people are flying within the United States.

Airlines are counting on widespread vaccinations to boost travel, and for vaccine passports to give a boost to highly lucrative international flying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese official in Hong Kong says electoral changes needed to close 'loopholes'

Chinas planned changes to Hong Kongs electoral system are needed to close obvious loopholes and will protect the citys international role, Deputy Commissioner of Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said on Tuesday.Song Ruan told...

Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump name in fundraising appeals

The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trumps name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week. The letter sent by law...

QUOTEBOX-Gradually recovering: Fukushima residents talk 10 years on

Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of a massive earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan, leaving more than 20,000 people dead or missing, and triggering the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. Fukushima prefecture, where Tok...

Airline industry pushes US to standardise health papers

Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travellers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes will help r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021