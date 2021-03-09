Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,252 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,252 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 09:19 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,252 to 2,509,445, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 255 to 72,189, the tally showed.
