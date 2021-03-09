Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Indonesia has approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Penny K. Lukito, the chief of the country's food and drug agency, told a news conference on Tuesday.

More than one million doses of the vaccine arrived late on Monday via the COVAX global vaccine-alliance scheme. About 38 million doses of a vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech have arrived in the Southeast Asian country so far, some of which have been used in a mass inoculation drive starting in January.

