New Zealand opens 1st big vaccination clinic

New Zealand has stamped out community spread of the virus and considers border workers and their families the most vulnerable to catching the disease from infectious travelers. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that initially about 150 people a day will get vaccinated at the clinic, although the numbers will be rapidly increased.

09-03-2021
New Zealand has opened its first large vaccination clinic as it scales up efforts to protect people from the coronavirus.

The clinic in South Auckland will initially target household members of border workers. New Zealand has stamped out community spread of the virus and considers border workers and their families the most vulnerable to catching the disease from infectious travelers.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that initially about 150 people a day will get vaccinated at the clinic, although the numbers will be rapidly increased. Health officials plan to open two more clinics in Auckland over the next few weeks.

"I know a lot of our old people are probably scared of getting the vaccine but getting it today, doesn't hurt, and it is important for everybody to get it," said Denise Fogasavaii, the sister of an Air New Zealand employee who has already been vaccinated.

New Zealand this week announced its plans to use the Pfizer vaccine for all inoculations, and it hopes to complete its vaccination program by the end of the year.

