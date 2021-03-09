No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally stands at 12,217

Nagaland did not report any new COVID-19 case, while one more person recovered from the disease on Monday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state's coronavirus tally stands at 12,217, of which 19 are active cases, while 11,954 people have recovered from the disease, 91 patients have succumbed to the infection and 153 have migrated to other states so far, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.84 per cent, he said.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 1.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, he added.

