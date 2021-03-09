Left Menu

4 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,432

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:48 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,432 on Tuesday as four more people, all from Aizawl, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state now has 10 active cases, while 4,412 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.39 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,133 on Monday.

A total of 34,837 people, including 5,587 senior citizens and 315 people with comorbidities, have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine thus far.

