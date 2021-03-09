4 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,432

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,432 on Tuesday as four more people, all from Aizawl, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state now has 10 active cases, while 4,412 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Advertisement

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.39 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,133 on Monday.

A total of 34,837 people, including 5,587 senior citizens and 315 people with comorbidities, have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)