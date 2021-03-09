Left Menu

Lockdown of greater Paris not on the cards, says health director

Hospitals in and around Paris are under great strain due to the spread of COVID-19 variants, but authorities are not considering a regional lockdown, France's health director said on Tuesday. Jerome Salomon spoke a day after medical authorities in the Paris region - which accounts for about one-sixth of France's population - ordered hospitals to cancel 40% of their regular activities to make space for critical COVID-19 patients.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:22 IST
Lockdown of greater Paris not on the cards, says health director
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hospitals in and around Paris are under great strain due to the spread of COVID-19 variants, but authorities are not considering a regional lockdown, France's health director said on Tuesday.

Jerome Salomon spoke a day after medical authorities in the Paris region - which accounts for about one-sixth of France's population - ordered hospitals to cancel 40% of their regular activities to make space for critical COVID-19 patients. "A lockdown in the greater Paris region is not on the agenda," Salomon told RTL radio.

"Lockdown is a last resort measure that would be submitted to the government and the president if we were under the impression the hospital system could not cope," Salomon said. On a national level, the number of people treated in French intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 reached a 14-1/2-week-high on Monday, at 3,849. That figure is close to 1,000 in the Paris region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Plea to postpone judicial exam till lawyers get vaccinated transferred to another bench

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred to another bench a plea seeking to postpone Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination-2019, scheduled to be held on March 13-14, till the COVID-19 vaccination drive for lawyers is complete.Ju...

Hawaii's Maui orders evacuation after dam breach that damaged homes, bridges

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, causing floods that damaged homes and bridges, while spurring authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone to leave the vicinity.The rains led to the cresting of ...

30pc colleges, 25pc varsities NAAC accredited in Bihar: Minister

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Tuesday that 30 percent of colleges and 25 percent of universities in the state are NAAC accredited.Replying to RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav during Question Hour in the assembly, Choudh...

Fadnavis demands arrest of police officer involved in Antilla bomb scare probe

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze for his alleged involvement in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the man who owned the vehicle that triggered a sca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021