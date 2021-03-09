Russia's RDIF signs agreement to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Italy - chamber of commerce

Russia's RDIF signs agreement to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Italy - chamber of commerceReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:27 IST
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund has signed an agreement with Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Italy, the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce said in a statement.
The chamber said in a statement issued on Monday, a public holiday in Russia, that the move paved the way for the creation of the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe, with plans for Italian production to begin in June.
It said it hoped that 10 million doses of Sputnik V could be produced in Italy by the end of the year.
