Russia's RDIF signs agreement to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Italy - chamber of commerce

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:27 IST
Representative Image Image Crdeit: linkedin

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund has signed an agreement with Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Italy, the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce said in a statement.

The chamber said in a statement issued on Monday, a public holiday in Russia, that the move paved the way for the creation of the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe, with plans for Italian production to begin in June.

It said it hoped that 10 million doses of Sputnik V could be produced in Italy by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

