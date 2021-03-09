Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since October

Russia reported 9,445 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since early October that the daily tally has dropped below 10,000.

That took the total number of coronavirus infections in Russia to 4,342,474.

Authorities said 336 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 89,809.

