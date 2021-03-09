Left Menu

Hungarian, Czech premiers to meet Israeli PM on pandemic strategy

"The main topic of the meeting will be the effort to curb the pandemic," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's press chief said in a statement. Netanyahu, who has said 90% of eligible Israelis have either received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or recovered from the virus, has made Israel's vaccination programme a showcase of his campaign for re-eection on March 23.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:11 IST
Hungarian, Czech premiers to meet Israeli PM on pandemic strategy

The Hungarian and Czech prime ministers will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss policies to fight COVID-19 as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps central Europe. "The main topic of the meeting will be the effort to curb the pandemic," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's press chief said in a statement.

Netanyahu, who has said 90% of eligible Israelis have either received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or recovered from the virus, has made Israel's vaccination programme a showcase of his campaign for re-eection on March 23. Last week Israel, Austria and Denmark said they would set up a joint research and development fund, and possibly production facilities for COVID-19 vaccines, to ensure they had long-term supplies for booster shots or to contend with virus mutations.

Hungary imposed tough new lockdown measures on Monday to curb a rise in COVID-19 infections and has accelerated its vaccination campaign. Orban's government has closed all schools and most shops in his country of 10 million.

The Czech Republic, a country of 10.7 million, has been hit hard by the pandemic in recent weeks, with the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition at new highs and some hospitals nearing capacity. Prague has asked Germany, Poland and Switzerland to take in some patients. The Czech government has sought to turn the tide with a strict lockdown restricting travel around the country and has boosted testing at industrial companies that have been untouched by restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Plea to postpone judicial exam till lawyers get vaccinated transferred to another bench

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred to another bench a plea seeking to postpone Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination-2019, scheduled to be held on March 13-14, till the COVID-19 vaccination drive for lawyers is complete.Ju...

Hawaii's Maui orders evacuation after dam breach that damaged homes, bridges

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, causing floods that damaged homes and bridges, while spurring authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone to leave the vicinity.The rains led to the cresting of ...

30pc colleges, 25pc varsities NAAC accredited in Bihar: Minister

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Tuesday that 30 percent of colleges and 25 percent of universities in the state are NAAC accredited.Replying to RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav during Question Hour in the assembly, Choudh...

Fadnavis demands arrest of police officer involved in Antilla bomb scare probe

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze for his alleged involvement in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the man who owned the vehicle that triggered a sca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021