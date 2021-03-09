Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:18 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.
1:17 p.m.
No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Arunachal Pradesh for three days.
12:56 p.m.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar says the state is 'marching towards a COVID free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far.
12:45 p.m.
Four new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,432.
12:40 p.m.
Over 20 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in a day: Health Ministry.
12:35 p.m.
Two new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 5,026.
12:32 p.m.
26 fresh COVID-19 cases, no fatalities in Puducherry.
12:25 p.m.
No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally stands at 12,217.
12:24 p.m.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said.
11:44 a.m.
Delhi budget: Govt allocates Rs 50 crore for free COVID-19 vaccines to all in state-run hospitals.
11:10 a.m.
Maharashtra: Thane records 610 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths.
9:51 a.m.
Number of active COVID-19 cases in India 1,87,462, while 1,08,99,394 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.
9:49 a.m.
India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,12,44,786 with 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities push death toll to 1,57,930: Health ministry.
