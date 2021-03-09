Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

1:17 p.m.

No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Arunachal Pradesh for three days.

12:56 p.m.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar says the state is 'marching towards a COVID free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far.

12:45 p.m.

Four new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,432.

12:40 p.m.

Over 20 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in a day: Health Ministry.

12:35 p.m.

Two new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 5,026.

12:32 p.m.

26 fresh COVID-19 cases, no fatalities in Puducherry.

12:25 p.m.

No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally stands at 12,217.

12:24 p.m.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said.

11:44 a.m.

Delhi budget: Govt allocates Rs 50 crore for free COVID-19 vaccines to all in state-run hospitals.

11:10 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane records 610 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths.

9:51 a.m.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in India 1,87,462, while 1,08,99,394 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

9:49 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,12,44,786 with 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities push death toll to 1,57,930: Health ministry.

