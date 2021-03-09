MP doctor dies of COVID-19-related complications in Chennai

A 55-year-old government doctor from Madhya Pradesh has died of COVID-19-related complications at a hospital in Chennai, health officials said on Tuesday.

Dr Mukesh Jain, who was a pathologist at the Agar Malwa district hospital, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to a hospital in Indore.

Advertisement

He was airlifted to a private medical facility in Chennai on February 12 in a serious condition due to severe infection in his lungs, officials said.

He later tested negative for the coronavirus, but because of complications associated with the infection, some of his vital organs stopped functioning, they said.

''Despite all efforts, Dr Jain could not be saved. He died at the hospital in Chennai on Monday night,'' Agra Malwas Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr S S Malviya told PTI.

During treatment in Chennai, Jain had tested negative for coronavirus and he was shifted from the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit to the normal ICU, Malviya said.

''But, because of complications arising out of this infection, some of his organs stopped functioning which led to his death,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)