No shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Rajasthan: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:17 IST
The Centre Tuesday rejected reports about impending shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan saying it regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and union territories, and provides doses according to their requirement and consumption pattern.

Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night, the union health ministry clarified.

''There have been some news reports suggesting impending shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan.

''The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine with the state at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night,'' the ministry said.

The central government is regularly monitoring availability of vaccine supply in all states and union territories, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern, it added.

