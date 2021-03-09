Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine batch Austria has halted use of went to 17 countries

Austria was one of 17 European countries to receive doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that Austrian authorities have stopped using while investigating a death and an illness following their use, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:37 IST
COVID-19 vaccine batch Austria has halted use of went to 17 countries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Austria was one of 17 European countries to receive doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that Austrian authorities have stopped using while investigating death and an illness following their use, a senior health official said on Tuesday. A 49-year-old nurse in Zwettl, a town northwest of Vienna, died as a result of severe coagulation disorders after receiving the vaccine. Another nurse from Zwettl who is 35 and received a dose from the same batch, ABV 5300, developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering.

"We informed all European colleagues in the European network as this batch, which amounted to roughly a million doses in total, was sent to 17 European countries," Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the head of Austrian public health agency AGES' medicines market supervisory body, told a news conference. The European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which monitors the safety of medicines, discussed the case on Monday, said Wirthumer-Hoche, who also heads EMA's management board.

She did not identify the countries or say what steps if any, they had taken. AstraZeneca has said it is in contact with Austrian authorities and will fully support the investigation. The Anglo-Swedish company has said all batches are subject to strict and rigorous quality controls and that there have been "no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine".

An autopsy of the nurse is being carried out and Wirthumer-Hoche said she expected the results next week. European Union regulators at the end of January approved the product, saying it was effective and safe to use, while the World Health Organization in mid-February listed it for emergency use.

Adverse reactions seen in trials were short-lived for the most part and blood clotting problems were not reported. A safety assessment by Germany's vaccine regulator of more than 360,000 people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine last month concluded that adverse reactions were in line with the safety profile described in clinical trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second spot, Mandhana, Rodrigues remain at 7th and 9th

Indias teenaged batting sensation Shafali Verma moved up a place to second while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana retained the seventh spot in the latest ICC womens T20I rankings, released on Tuesday.With 744 rating points, Verma is behind lead...

Gujarat to rope in private doctors to treat patients in govt hospitals

To cope up with the shortage of health specialists, the Gujarat government will soon bring a policy to rope in private practitioners to treat patients in government hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Tuesday.Patel announce...

I am outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders: Mamata.

I am outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders Mamata....

Political storm over Kolkata fire incident

A day after a devastating blaze claimed nine lives at the New Koilaghat building of Eastern Railway here, a political storm has broken out ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, with the BJP blaming the TMC government for poor disaster manage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021