Left Menu

Gujarat to rope in private doctors to treat patients in govt hospitals

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:00 IST
Gujarat to rope in private doctors to treat patients in govt hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To cope up with the shortage of health specialists, the Gujarat government will soon bring a policy to rope in private practitioners to treat patients in government hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Tuesday.

Patel announced in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly while responding to a question on the shortage of child specialists in state-run hospitals.

In his reply, Patel, who holds charge of the health department, informed the House that 58 posts of child specialists were to be filled in different state-run hospitals as of December 2020.

He said the majority of the doctors after getting their degree to join private practice after serving the stipulated bond period with government-run hospitals.

''In 2015, the state government issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 141 child specialists. At the end of the recruitment process, we found only six doctors were ready to serve in our hospitals as everyone wants to do private practice and they don't want to serve in government hospitals,'' said Patel.

He said doctors were not ready to serve even part-time for a salary of Rs 85,000 per month when the government needed services of general physicians when COVID-19 was at its peak and the government staff was not adequate.

''Even AYUSH doctors, mostly Ayurveda practitioners, were not ready to join for a salary of Rs 30,000 per month to serve on Dhanvantari Raths,'' the deputy chief minister said.

He said the main reason why doctors were not available was the lesser number of MBBS seats in Gujarat in the past.

''But now, we have 5,500 medical seats in Gujarat. I am confident that we will get more doctors in the future,'' he said.

To cope with the issue of shortage of doctors, Patel said the government will bring a new policy soon.

''Till now, private doctors were not allowed honorary service in state-run hospitals. That window was shut. Now, we have decided to take the services of renowned private doctors,'' said Patel.

The state government will come up with a policy in this regard soon, he said.

''Many private doctors want to serve society. Under the new policy, they will treat patients in government-run hospitals and also teach our medical students,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I am outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders: Mamata.

I am outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders Mamata....

Political storm over Kolkata fire incident

A day after a devastating blaze claimed nine lives at the New Koilaghat building of Eastern Railway here, a political storm has broken out ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, with the BJP blaming the TMC government for poor disaster manage...

UK COVID cases will surge again even with vaccines, medical officer says

Britain will see a resurgence in coronavirus cases at some point and cant bring deaths from COVID-19 down to zero even with a successful vaccine rollout, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday. Whitty said that caution ...

India imports 19.97 mn tons of fertilisers till Feb: Gowda

The country imported 19.97 million tonnes of fertiliser till February in the current fiscal and there was no shortage of supply during the kharif and rabi season, Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in Parliament on Tuesday.Gowda, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021