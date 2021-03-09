Left Menu

Kremlin says Italian Sputnik V vaccine production plans will help sate foreign demand

Peskov's comments come after the Moscow-based RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne signed a deal to produce Sputnik V in Italy. The agreement, which will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched, means the vaccine could be produced in Europe for the first time.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that plans to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Italy would help quickly satisfy the demand for the shot abroad.

The agreement, which will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched, means the vaccine could be produced in Europe for the first time. Peskov also said that comments by a senior European Medicines Agency (EMA) official urging European Union members to refrain from approving the Russian vaccine, for now, were "inappropriate at the very least."

