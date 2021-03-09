Current rate of COVID-19 vaccination satisfactory: MoS Choubey

The current rate of coronavirus vaccination in the country is satisfactory and is being further increased by expanding the number of COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in both government and private health facilities, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question on whether the current daily vaccination rate is sufficient for the government to meet its target of vaccinating 300 million people by August 2021. On whether the government is aware that the price at which Covishield vaccine is being procured by India is higher than what the European Union is paying, Choubey in a written reply said as per available information, the price of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across the world is in the range of about USD 4-5.25. For COVAX AMC Facility that pools the demand and supplies for 191 participating countries, including European Union nations, the price is USD 3-3.15 per dose, which it appears is largely on account of substantial advance payment done to the vaccine manufacturer, much before their vaccine completed the clinical trial and obtained licensure from the regulator, he said.

''The Covishield vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) by Serum Institute of India is being procured by the government of India at a lower price of Rs 210 (including taxes) which is around US$ 2.7 per dose for the vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline workers,'' Choubey said in the written reply.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) is engaging with vaccine manufacturers on one basis for the procurement of vaccines at a fair price, he said.

''The manufacturer of Covishield (Serum Institute of India) has agreed to supply 10 crore doses for INR 150 + GST per dose for priority group of the population above the age of 60 years and those aged between 45 to 60 years with comorbidity,'' Choubey stated. In response to another question on logistics infrastructure requirements for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination including the gap between existing infrastructure and actual requirements, Choubey said the manufacturer on receipt of purchase order ships the vaccine to states and union territories as per the prescribed consignee list. The states and UTs on receipt of the vaccines from suppliers, further distribute them to regional/district and sub-district vaccine stores. These vaccines are stored in approximately 28,500 cold chain points across all states and UTs, he said. All the cold chain points as per need are provided with appropriate cold chain equipment like ice line refrigerator, deep freezer, walk-in cooler and freezer, cold boxes, ice packs, and vaccine carrier, etc., and infrastructures for storing and further distribution of vaccine to vaccination session site.

The government of India has provided vaccine vans as per the requirement of states for transportation of vaccines, and has also permitted local level hiring of transportation services if needed for smooth and efficient distribution of vaccines, Choubey said. There is a system of alternative vaccine delivery for vaccine distribution from the last cold chain points to the session sites. There is no gap between the existing infrastructure and actual requirements, he said.

