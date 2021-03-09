Left Menu

Guj centre performs over 12L dialysis sessions since 2010

The 47 centres in Gujarat remained operational even during lockdown and 5,000 COVID-19 patients got dialysis services, Mishra said.The theme of this year is living well with kidney disease, he said.Officials said future initiatives include a home dialysis mechanism where machines would be provided at home, as well as a move to bring the availability of a centre from the present 50-kilometre radius from a patients home to 30 kilometres.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:47 IST
Guj centre performs over 12L dialysis sessions since 2010

Ahead of World Kidney Day on March 11, the agency implementing a government-funded programme on Tuesday said it has performed over 12 lakh dialysis sessions since 2010 across 47 centres in Gujarat.

A senior official of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre said the Gujarat Dialysis Programme is the largest of its kind in the country, with funding from the Centre's Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, a part of the National Health Mission (NHM), as well as the state government.

''More than 12,22,870 dialysis sessions have been performed so far across 47 centres set up under the GDP with 469 machines. Eight more centres will become operational from April this year,'' said Director of Ahmedabad-based IKDRC Dr Vineet Mishra.

''It is a free service with the patient getting Rs 300 as travel allowance for each visit to the centre. We are conducting some 2.5 lakh sessions per year now. Nowhere in the country is dialysis being done on such a large scale. The 47 centres in Gujarat remained operational even during lockdown and 5,000 COVID-19 patients got dialysis services,'' Mishra said.

The theme of this year is 'living well with kidney disease', he said.

Officials said future initiatives include a home dialysis mechanism where machines would be provided at home, as well as a move to bring the availability of a centre from the present 50-kilometre radius from a patient's home to 30 kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decision Tuesday to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algerias 1954-62 war of independence from France.The measure comes amid a series of steps taken by Macron to recon...

No specific allocation of funds in Union budget for 75th I-Day celebrations: Culture minister

The government has allocated no specific funds for the 75th anniversary celebrations of Indias Independence, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Patel said a National Implementation Commi...

Ireland expects first J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April

Ireland expects to receive its first doses of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from mid-April and not early April as initially planned, the head of the countrys health service operator said on Tuesday. JJs vaccine, which requires only ...

FACTBOX-Oil majors in Myanmar in spotlight after UN call for sanctions

Major global oil companies, working in Myanmar, are in the spotlight after the UNs human rights investigator called last week for coordinated international sanctions on the countrys state energy firm, MOGE.Companies such as Frances Total or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021