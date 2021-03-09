Guj centre performs over 12L dialysis sessions since 2010

Ahead of World Kidney Day on March 11, the agency implementing a government-funded programme on Tuesday said it has performed over 12 lakh dialysis sessions since 2010 across 47 centres in Gujarat.

A senior official of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre said the Gujarat Dialysis Programme is the largest of its kind in the country, with funding from the Centre's Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, a part of the National Health Mission (NHM), as well as the state government.

Advertisement

''More than 12,22,870 dialysis sessions have been performed so far across 47 centres set up under the GDP with 469 machines. Eight more centres will become operational from April this year,'' said Director of Ahmedabad-based IKDRC Dr Vineet Mishra.

''It is a free service with the patient getting Rs 300 as travel allowance for each visit to the centre. We are conducting some 2.5 lakh sessions per year now. Nowhere in the country is dialysis being done on such a large scale. The 47 centres in Gujarat remained operational even during lockdown and 5,000 COVID-19 patients got dialysis services,'' Mishra said.

The theme of this year is 'living well with kidney disease', he said.

Officials said future initiatives include a home dialysis mechanism where machines would be provided at home, as well as a move to bring the availability of a centre from the present 50-kilometre radius from a patient's home to 30 kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)