Ukraine approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:02 IST
Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, Ukraine's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim said last month it had submitted documents to Ukrainian authorities seeking approval for Sinovac.

