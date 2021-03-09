Ukraine approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine - ministry

Ukraine approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine - ministryReuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:02 IST
Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, Ukraine's health ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim said last month it had submitted documents to Ukrainian authorities seeking approval for Sinovac.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
