Left Menu

Slovak PM says lives at stake as he pushes EU to speed up vaccine approvals

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic warned the European Union drug agency that lives were at stake as he pressed it to work round the clock to speed up vaccine approvals if it did not want member states to use unapproved shots as Slovakia plans to.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:11 IST
Slovak PM says lives at stake as he pushes EU to speed up vaccine approvals
Image Credit: Twitter(@igor_matovic)

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic warned the European Union drug agency that lives were at stake as he pressed it to work round the clock to speed up vaccine approvals if it did not want member states to use unapproved shots as Slovakia plans to. European Medicines Agency managing board head Christa Wirthumer-Hoche said on Sunday EU members should refrain from granting national approvals for the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness.

This was after Matovic, bypassing his government partners and thus sparking a political crisis at home, secured a deal with Russia to deliver 2 million doses as cases surged and Slovakia became one of the world's hardest-hit countries. Matovic himself welcomed the first 200,000 doses as they were flown to Slovakia on March 1.

Actual vaccinations with them have not started as health authorities are inspecting the batch, but the war of words with the EU over the speed of the rollout is continuing. "Dear Christa, we would all be very happy if you would change your working hours in the EMA in the coming months to 24 hours a day and seven days a week - and not approve new vaccines in three months but in three weeks," Matovic wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Life is at stake. And not just one." Slovakia has the world's second-highest per-capita death rate from COVID-19 at 17.03 per 1 million people in the past seven days, according to the Our World in Data website, just trailing its neighbor the Czech Republic at 18.85.

Several central European states have started using or are considering using Russian or Chinese shots against COVID-19 amid the comparatively slow EU rollout. On Friday, France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune urged EU countries not to use Russian or Chinese vaccines unless they were approved by the EMA, warning of a risk to the bloc's unity and public health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

Major U.S. stock indexes were headed for a higher open on Tuesday with the Nasdaq set to rebound after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks. Tesla Inc ...

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister

Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.Rawat submitted his resignation to Governo...

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britains Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this years Tokyo Olympics.Peaty is the world ...

'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohios blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automakers offer to move to another factory.Those with enough seniority retired. A few started new care...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021