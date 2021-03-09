Left Menu

Hungarian hospitals under strain COVID-19 surge -surgeon general

"The pandemic situation is very serious in Hungary," she told a briefing, adding that 833 people were on ventilators, also more than December's high. With the third coronavirus wave sweeping Central Europe, Czech Republic has asked Germany, Poland, and Switzerland to take in patients, while Slovakia is also struggling to cope.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:12 IST
Hungarian hospitals under strain COVID-19 surge -surgeon general
Representation image Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 admissions are putting Hungary's hospital system under increasing strain and infections are expected to rise further in the coming days as the variant first identified in Britain spreads, the surgeon general said on Tuesday.

Cecilia Muller said numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 8,270 on Tuesday to exceed a December second-wave peak. "The pandemic situation is very serious in Hungary," she told a briefing, adding that 833 people were on ventilators, also more than December's high.

With the third coronavirus wave sweeping Central Europe, Czech Republic has asked Germany, Poland, and Switzerland to take in patients, while Slovakia is also struggling to cope. Germany, meanwhile, is cautiously easing lockdown curbs.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he expected hospitalizations to rise to 15,000-20,000, adding that the health care system should be able to cope without external help. According to data he cited in February, Hungary has 2,296 beds equipped with ventilators and over 15,800 ready-to-receive COVID-19 patients.

Orban's government has tried to avoid a tough lockdown to prevent a repeat of the deep recession that followed spring 2020 curbs, but it toughened restrictions on Monday, extending a night-time curfew and closing all schools and most shops. The country of about 10 million - the first in the European Union to use Chinese and Russian shots as well as Western ones - has also accelerated its vaccination campaign, with 1.047 million people inoculated by Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

Major U.S. stock indexes were headed for a higher open on Tuesday with the Nasdaq set to rebound after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks. Tesla Inc ...

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister

Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.Rawat submitted his resignation to Governo...

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britains Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this years Tokyo Olympics.Peaty is the world ...

'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohios blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automakers offer to move to another factory.Those with enough seniority retired. A few started new care...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021