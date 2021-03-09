Left Menu

Sweden records 11,014 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 11,014 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 11,804 cases during the corresponding period last week. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 39 new deaths, taking the total to 13,042. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 39 new deaths, taking the total to 13,042. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

