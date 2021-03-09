Left Menu

Nadda receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

As the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday received his first shot of the vaccine here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:58 IST
JP Nadda received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday received his first shot of the vaccine here. "India has proved under the leadership of PM Modi to be the leader in COVID-19 management. The world's largest vaccination programme is underway in India," said Nadda after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.3 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The ministry said more than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to health ministry data, as on Day-52 of the vaccination drive, 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,884 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,04,343 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received a second dose of vaccine. "These include 70,75,010 HCWs (1st dose), 37,39,478 HCWs (2nd dose), 67,92,319FLWs (1st dose) and 3,25,972 FLWs (2nd Dose), 7,01,809 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 43,74,145 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," the health ministry said. (ANI)

