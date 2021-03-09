Left Menu

Developers of Russian Sputnik V vaccine doubt EU regulator's neutrality, want apology

The developers said Sputnik V had already been authorised by 46 countries. It has been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:38 IST
Developers of Russian Sputnik V vaccine doubt EU regulator's neutrality, want apology
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday questioned the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) neutrality, after an official with the regulator urged EU states to refrain from approving the shot for now.

EMA management board chief Christa Wirthumer-Hoche told an Austrian talk show on Sunday that she would advise European Union countries against granting Sputnik V national emergency authorisation while EMA was still reviewing its safety and effectiveness. "We demand a public apology from EMA's Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments..., (which) raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review," the developers wrote on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

In a written response, the Amsterdam-headquartered EMA said its review process for possible vaccines makes sure that all EU countries have "access to effectively evaluated medicines at the same time and ensures centralised safety monitoring across their life cycle." EMA said this month it would review data from ongoing trials of the vaccine until there was enough evidence for a formal marketing authorisation application.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Wirthumer-Hoche's statement regrettable and inappropriate. The developers said Sputnik V had already been authorised by 46 countries.

It has been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it. Sputnik V could be manufactured for the first time in Europe outside Russia after a deal to produce it in Italy was signed by the Moscow-based RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PLI scheme can generate Rs 35-40 tn incremental revenue in 5 yrs: Report

The production-linked incentive PLI scheme that seeks to push domestic manufacturing in as many as 14 sectors has the potential to generate additional revenue worth Rs 35-40 lakh crore over the next five years, a report said.The PLI scheme ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq roars back as tech stocks gain ground

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping over 3 to recoup its losses in the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors picked up battered technology stocks.Among the biggest boosts to the SP 500 and the Nas...

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...

One in three women endure physical or sexual violence -WHO

Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.The U.N. agency urge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021