EU snipes at China and Russia, says won't use vaccines for propaganda
European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday took aim at the "highly publicised" supply of COVID-19 vaccines from China and Russia to other countries, and said Europe would not use vaccines for propaganda purposes.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:46 IST
European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday took aim at the "highly publicised" supply of COVID-19 vaccines from China and Russia to other countries, and said Europe would not use vaccines for propaganda purposes. "We should not let ourselves be misled by China and Russia, both regimes with less desirable values than ours, as they organise highly limited but widely publicised operations to supply vaccines to others," Michel, who chairs summits of European Union leaders, said in a statement.
He noted that, according to available figures, China and Russia have administered half as many coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 inhabitants as the 27-nation EU. "Europe will not use vaccines for propaganda purposes. We promote our values," he said. (... by John Chalmers, editing by Marine Strauss)
