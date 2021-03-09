The developers of Russia's Sputnik V questioned the European Medicines Agency's neutrality after an official with the regulator urged EU states to refrain from approving the shot for now. Russia's RDIF says it has struck deals to produce it in France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Advertisement

EUROPE * Johnson & Johnson told the European Union it is facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses of its vaccine to the bloc in the second quarter, an EU official said.

* UK cases will surge again even with a successful vaccine roll-out, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said. * Health workers should "get a proper reward" for their work, the head of England's National Health Service said, increasing pressure on the government over what some call its "reprehensible" pay offer.

* Denmark's health minister said the country can ease restrictions further since the epidemic is not worsening there. * France does not have the manufacturing capacity currently to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, an economy ministry official said.

* The Hungarian and Czech prime ministers will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss policies to fight COVID-19 as a third wave sweeps central Europe. AMERICAS

* The U.S. House of Representatives could approve the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Tuesday, with a vote allowing the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week. * Thousands of Paraguayans gathered around Congress in Asunción on Monday, marking the fourth day of protests amid calls to impeach President Mario Abdo over the government's handling of the health crisis.

* Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, representing India's Bharat Biotech, said it requested emergency authorization to use the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine. * Mexico aims to acquire an additional 22 million doses of Chinese vaccines during the coming months.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators, Kyodo news agency reported.

* India's federal government denied any shortage of vaccine doses in a big northwestern state and said it was sending supplies around the country based on demand and consumption patterns. * China launched a digital vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travel, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek to reopen their economies.

* Indonesia approved AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Jordan is planning to extend a curfew and close some businesses, after it posted a near record one-day tally of cases, driven by a more contagious variant. * Turkey has extended a ban on lay-offs for two months from March 17.

* Saudi Arabia's King Salman approved support for Islamic pilgrimage operators, state news agency SPA reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech is safe and has shown high levels of antibody response in a mid-stage trial, but follow-on studies are needed to evaluate the shot for children and older people, a peer-reviewed study showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks gained on Tuesday as hopes of a robust economic recovery bolstered confidence in riskier assets. * The global economic outlook has brightened as vaccine roll-outs speed up in some countries and the United States launches a vast new stimulus package, the OECD said, hiking its forecasts.

* The pandemic has had an "extremely unfair" impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, calling for long-term steps to improve labour market conditions for women. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)