Left Menu

Mumbai senior citizen dies after COVID-19 vaccination

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:11 IST
Mumbai senior citizen dies after COVID-19 vaccination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 65-year-old man died some time after he was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a private hospital in Andheri in Mumbai on Tuesday, a health official said.

The senior citizen was inoculated at 3:50pm, after which he fainted and was rushed to the ICU in the same facility, and was declared dead at around 5pm, he said.

This is the first case of death of a person after vaccination and a post mortem will be conducted in state-run JJ Hospital to find out the exact cause, the official added.

As on Monday evening, 19,05,388 people have been inoculated against the infection in the state since the drive started on January 16. It includes 3,57,210 people above the age of 65, an official had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Sputnik V could be made in European Union after reported deals

Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in western Europe for the first time after a deal to make it in Italy was signed by the RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.The agreement, wh...

PLI scheme can generate Rs 35-40 tn incremental revenue in 5 yrs: Report

The production-linked incentive PLI scheme that seeks to push domestic manufacturing in as many as 14 sectors has the potential to generate additional revenue worth Rs 35-40 lakh crore over the next five years, a report said.The PLI scheme ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq roars back as tech stocks gain ground

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping over 3 to recoup its losses in the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors picked up battered technology stocks.Among the biggest boosts to the SP 500 and the Nas...

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021