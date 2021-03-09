Sudan launches vaccination roll-out for medical workers

Sudan on Tuesday launched a coronavirus vaccination roll-out, giving priority to medical workers, state news agency SUNA said. Health care workers at Jabra isolation hospital in the capital Khartoum started to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the agency said, adding that the first phase of the roll-out will be expanded from March 15 to May 15 to include people aged 45 or older with chronic conditions.

The first phase will cover 3.5% of the country's population. Sudan became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to benefit from COVAX facility vaccines when it received 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot on March 3.

Sudan says it expects to receive the remainder of a total 3.4 million doses through COVAX, a vaccine-sharing programme co-led by the World Health Organization, in the second quarter of this year. It aims to cover 20% of its population of 44 million through COVAX by September, health ministry officials said.

As of March 7, Sudan had officially recorded 28,766 cases of the coronavirus, including 1,915 deaths.

