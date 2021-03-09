Pune records 2,112 new COVID-19 cases; 14 more casualties

With the addition of 2,112 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 4,22,989 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Apart from this, 14 persons died of the infection, raising the toll in the district to 9,330, the official said.

Advertisement

Of the 2,112 new cases, 1,086 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, while 635 were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, he said.

As many as 795 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)