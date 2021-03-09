No fresh COVID-19 death recorded in Rajasthan

No fresh COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Rajasthan on Tuesday and the death toll in the state stands at 2,789, according to a health department bulletin.

The state reported 179 new cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,21,890. There are 1,963 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said. As per the bulletin, 3,17,138 people have been discharged after treatment till now. So far, 519 people have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, it said.

Advertisement

The fresh cases include 40 in Dungarpur, 31 in Udaipur, 27 in Jaipur, 14 in Ajmer, 11 each in Kota and Jodhpur, 8 in Banswara, 7 each in Bhilwara and Rajsamand, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)