Left Menu

Mizoram allows churches to hold services twice a week at night

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:33 IST
Mizoram allows churches to hold services twice a week at night

A month after churches were reopened for only day time hours on Saturdays or Sundays without congregational singing, the Mizoram government on Tuesday allowed holding of church services during night hours twice a week, an official statement said.

Congregational singing during worship service in the church will also be allowed, the statement said.

Churches and other religious places were reopened from February 1 after they were closed for nearly 11 months since March last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Church service was initially allowed at noon time only on Saturdays exclusively for Sabbath devotees and on Sunday for other denominations.

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials, churches and NGOs to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state.

The meeting, which was presided over by state Health Minister R Lalthangliana, also decided to allow congregational singing during worship service in the church, the statement said.

The state executive committee of the state disaster management has been tasked to prepare the standard operating procedure (SOP) and issue an order on this regard, it said.

Mizorams Covid-19 curve has shown a significant downward trend since November last year.

There are only seven active patients in the state and a total of 4,415 people (99.62 %) have already recovered from the infection, health department official said. It The Northeastern state on Tuesday reported four cases, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 4,432.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey extradites Iranian social media figure facing fraud charges - Iran

Turkey has handed over to Iran a popular Iranian social media figure, Milad Hatami, accused by Tehran of money-laundering and fraud in connection with online gambling, a senior Iranian police official said on Tuesday. He has been extradited...

COVID-19: Punjab records 20 more fatalities, 1,036 new cases

Punjab reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the states caseload to 1,90,647 and the death toll to 5,961, while the Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded 105 fresh infections.The number of active case...

Two held in Ghaziabad for posing as cops, extorting money

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as police personnel and extorting money from auto drivers in Sahibabad area here, police said.Circle Officer Border M S Alok Dubey told PTI that the accused were identified as Dinesh 27,...

Gujarat paid Rs 152 cr to pvt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

A sum of Rs 152.32 crore was given to private hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients, the Gujarat government said in the Assembly on Tuesday.Under an official arrangement, such private hospitals had to keep 50 per cent of beds for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021