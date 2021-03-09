Left Menu

Thane, Palghar enforce restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:34 IST
Stringent measures would be needed to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases and people should follow outbreak protocols strictly to help the administration, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi said on Tuesday.

He said containment zones would be marked in KDMC and buildings where cases are detected will be sealed.

In Thane, 16 hotspots have been placed under lockdown till March 31, an order issued by civic chief Vipin Sharma said.

In Navi Mumbai, the owners of a marriage hall were fined Rs 50,000 for social distancing and mask violations during a function held there, an official said.

The district administration in Palghar, meanwhile, banned fairs, temple festivals and other such gatherings till further notice.

