COVID-19: Over 34K people vaccinated in Delhi on Tuesday

A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.On Tuesday, second doses were given to 8,503 people, officials said, adding, 3,386 frontline workers and 2,149 healthcare workers got their first shots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:58 IST
COVID-19: Over 34K people vaccinated in Delhi on Tuesday
Representation image Image Credit: ANI

Over 34,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Tuesday, including 17,368 senior citizens, as per official data.

In the 45-59 years age group, 2,833 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Monday, 35,738 people were administered the vaccine, the highest so far since the start of the exercise on January 16, according to official data. On Tuesday, a total of 34,239 beneficiaries got the jabs, the senior official said. Senior BJP leader J P Nadda tweeted that he received his first shot of the vaccine on Tuesday and shared pictures of him getting the jab. ''Took my first dose of the indigenous Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Gratitude to our hardworking scientists for the vaccine and salute to doctors' & paramedics' efforts in carrying out the largest vaccination drive of the world. Together, we will make India COVID-19 free,'' he tweeted. East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain too received the first shot on Tuesday and said, ''The vaccine is safe and I urge people to come forward and get vaccinated''.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, which began on January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

Two minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Tuesday, officials said.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Tuesday, second doses were given to 8,503 people, officials said, adding, 3,386 frontline workers and 2,149 healthcare workers got their first shots.

