Left Menu

16 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, infection tally now 25,627

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:03 IST
16 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, infection tally now 25,627
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,627, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 88 from 78 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Six more patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, taking the number of overall recoveries to 25,448, the fifth-highest in the state, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a death toll of 91 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 99.30 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP rose to 1,678 from 1,634 on Monday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,94,104 and the death toll stood at 8,740 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey extradites Iranian social media figure facing fraud charges - Iran

Turkey has handed over to Iran a popular Iranian social media figure, Milad Hatami, accused by Tehran of money-laundering and fraud in connection with online gambling, a senior Iranian police official said on Tuesday. He has been extradited...

COVID-19: Punjab records 20 more fatalities, 1,036 new cases

Punjab reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the states caseload to 1,90,647 and the death toll to 5,961, while the Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded 105 fresh infections.The number of active case...

Two held in Ghaziabad for posing as cops, extorting money

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as police personnel and extorting money from auto drivers in Sahibabad area here, police said.Circle Officer Border M S Alok Dubey told PTI that the accused were identified as Dinesh 27,...

Gujarat paid Rs 152 cr to pvt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

A sum of Rs 152.32 crore was given to private hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients, the Gujarat government said in the Assembly on Tuesday.Under an official arrangement, such private hospitals had to keep 50 per cent of beds for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021