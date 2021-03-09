COVID-19: Nashik sees 537 cases, 9 deaths, 358 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik rose by 537 to touch 1,27,107, while nine patients died and 358 were discharged, taking the toll and recovery count to 2,149 and 1,20,562 respectively, an official said.

With 1,818 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,63,601, he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a team from the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry reviewed the situation here and asked the local administration to increase the number of tests and speed up contact tracing to contain the recent surge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)