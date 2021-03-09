Gujarat paid Rs 152 cr to pvt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

A sum of Rs 152.32 crore was given to private hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients, the Gujarat government said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Under an official arrangement, such private hospitals had to keep 50 per cent of beds for patients sent by civic bodies, with the latter paying the bills.

As of December, Rs 152.32 crore had been given to private hospitals, including Rs 98.13 crore to such facilities in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles the health portfolio, said in the House.

As many as 59,993 patients were treated under this arrangement in private hospitals in Ahmedabad city alone till December, Patel added.

Responding to a related question, Patel said 10 doctors have died in Gujarat due to coronavirus as of December, and the kin of four such doctors have received compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

Proposals of four others are still under consideration with the Centre, while compensation was not paid to the kin of two doctors as they were not involved in coronavirus duty as mandated under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, he added.

