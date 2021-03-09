Left Menu

Haryana reports 4 COVID-19 fatalities, 336 new cases

Haryana reported four COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the total death toll to 3,062, while the infection count rose to 2,73,087 with 336 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.One fatality each was reported from Hisar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts, according to the bulletin.Fresh cases were reported from districts including Gurgaon, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula districts, with 75, 53, 54 and 44 infections, respectively.The number of active cases in the state were 2,263.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:37 IST
