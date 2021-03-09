New French coronavirus cases steady at over 23,000, nearly 4,000 patients in intensive care

New French coronavirus cases steady at over 23,000, nearly 4,000 patients in intensive careReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:50 IST
France reported 23,302 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up slightly from 22,857 last Tuesday, but the week-on-week increase, at 3.95% was below the 4.23% seen last Tuesday.
The health ministry also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units was up by 69 to 3,918 people.
