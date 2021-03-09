New French coronavirus cases steady at over 23,000, nearly 4,000 patients in intensive care

France reported 23,302 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up slightly from 22,857 last Tuesday, but the week-on-week increase, at 3.95% was below the 4.23% seen last Tuesday.

The health ministry also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units was up by 69 to 3,918 people.

