Left Menu

Mexico leans on China after Biden rules out vaccines sharing in short term

Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spearheaded efforts to attain more help from China, Ebrard said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:01 IST
Mexico leans on China after Biden rules out vaccines sharing in short term
Representation image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spearheaded efforts to attain more help from China, Ebrard said. "As a result of a process personally led by the president of the republic, we have received the confirmation that we will have an expansion of up to 22 million doses," Ebrard said during Lopez Obrador's regular news conference.

Mexico's vaccine roll out has been criticized as overly slow, though officials say they've been hampered by delays in receiving vaccines amid global shortages. The Biden administration appeared to have turned down Lopez Obrador's request, at least in the short term, for the United States to share its vaccines by saying the immediate priority is to inoculate American citizens.

Mexico is now pinning its hopes on receiving some vaccines from the United States once Biden meets his goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in 100 days, a deadline due in late April. Ebrard said Mexico has placed an order for an additional 10 million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered between May and July, on top of the 10 million already ordered, which are due to arrive between March and May.

Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by its health regulator, Ebrard added. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for taking bribes in Rajasthan's Kota

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a man taking a bribe on behalf of a police officer and a sarpanch accepting token money and cheques for issuing a death certificate within a span of an hour here.Ram Singh Hada 36 of ...

What is your sex? UK court rules against gov't in census row

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to change its guidance to people filling out the 2021 census to compel transgender people to give their legally recognised...

Policeman shoots wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law to death after quarrel in Jammu

A policeman allegedly killed his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law after a spat in Jammu on Tuesday night, officials said.Indian Reserve Police IRP personnel Rajender Kumar reached his in-laws house and opened indiscriminate fire follow...

Soccer-Noble extends West Ham deal for one final season at London side

West Ham United captain Mark Noble signed a contract extension with the Premier League club on Tuesday and said in an open letter to fans that the 2021-22 season will be his 18th and final one at the London side. The 33-year-old has made mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021