No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, says French official

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, says French officialReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:15 IST
No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine, a spokesman for France's industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.
"We have not identified a site which meets their requirements," the spokesman said. "As far as we're aware, no contract has been signed by a company in France to produce the Sputnik V vaccine."
Earlier, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Russian shot.
ALSO READ
France reports 22,046 coronavirus infections
Rugby-Hastings, Bayliss included in Scotland squad for France game
Rugby-Five more France players test positive for COVID-19
Italy says its ambassador to Congo and a carabinieri police officer have been killed while travelling in a UN convoy.
5 more France rugby players get coronavirus, total up to 10