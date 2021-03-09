No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, says French official

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine, a spokesman for France's industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

"We have not identified a site which meets their requirements," the spokesman said. "As far as we're aware, no contract has been signed by a company in France to produce the Sputnik V vaccine."

Earlier, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Russian shot.