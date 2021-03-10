Left Menu

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says

"As far as we're aware, no contract has been signed by a company in France to produce the Sputnik V vaccine," he said. Earlier, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Russian shot.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:38 IST
No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for France's industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

"We have not identified a site which meets their requirements," the spokesman said when asked about a possible deal signed with RDIF. "As far as we're aware, no contract has been signed by a company in France to produce the Sputnik V vaccine," he said.

Earlier, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Russian shot. Speaking to state channel Rossiya 24, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev did not provide any details.

Dmitriev was speaking after RDIF signed a commercial deal with Swiss-based drugmaker Adienne to produce the vaccine in Italy. An adviser to President Emmanuel Macron left the door open for a partnership between France and Russia on Sputnik V.

"It's one topic on which we can have a positive cooperation," the adviser told reporters. "One of the difficulties Sputnik is facing is having access to production capacity for the volumes they would want." Russian President Vladimir Putin asked for Macron's help last autumn to produce the vaccine, the adviser said. Macron then sent a scientific mission to Russia to study the vaccine and has sought to help Moscow submit an application to the EU regulator.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet approved Sputnik V, but has began reviewing the shot for possible approval. The vaccine has been approved, or is being assessed for approval, in three EU member states: Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The agreement between Italy and Russia, which will need approval from Italian regulators before production can commence, has been confirmed by both RDIF and the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce. It marks the latest evidence that some EU companies are not willing to wait for the EMA to approve Sputnik V before pushing ahead with their own plans.

Scientists said the Russian vaccine was almost 92% effective, based on late-stage trial results published in The Lancet medical journal last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it has no 'finalized' details about a senior diplomatic meeting with China

The White House said on Tuesday that it was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but that it had no finalized details on a potential meeting between the two countries top diplomats. The South China Morning Post cited a source e...

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brus...

Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, but the U.S. State Department did not confirm American attendance.The TASS report comes after the United States shared with A...

Key U.S. lawmaker questions May deadline for troop pullout from Afghanistan

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said on Tuesday a May 1 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan may have to be reconsidered because the Taliban are not meeting their commitments under a 2020 peace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021